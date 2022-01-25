Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

