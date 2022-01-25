Par Pacific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 770 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Par Pacific by 183.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.