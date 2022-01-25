Par Pacific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 770 call options.
In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Par Pacific by 183.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:PARR opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
