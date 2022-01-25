Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.69.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.04. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$29.08 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In related news, Director Paul G. Smith purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,577.90.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

