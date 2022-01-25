Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 33.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Park National by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Park National by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

