Partners Group Global Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PGG)

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 30th.

