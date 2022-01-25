Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Paya has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after buying an additional 315,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paya by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paya by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

