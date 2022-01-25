PCHAIN (PI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006504 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

