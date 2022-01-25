Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,600,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

