Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 176 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,989.00.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,416.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,653.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,768.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

