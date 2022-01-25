Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 205.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 76.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 47.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.