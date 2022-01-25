Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

ESNT opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

