Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 564.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.