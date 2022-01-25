Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

