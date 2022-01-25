Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 445 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,397,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of JBT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $150.63.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

