Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 4,533 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

