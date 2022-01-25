Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SI opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

