Peet DeFi (old) Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peet DeFi (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

