Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,382.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3,404.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

