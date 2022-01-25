Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $50.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

