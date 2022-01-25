Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 262,013 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

