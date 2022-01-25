PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $92,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 900.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

