Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $15.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.07. 264,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.14 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

