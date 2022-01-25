People s United Financial Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 64,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

