People s United Financial Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

