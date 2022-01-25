People s United Financial Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

