People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,998,000 after buying an additional 91,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

