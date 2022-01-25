People s United Financial Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

KMPR opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

