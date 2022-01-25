PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

PETS stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 118.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 197.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

