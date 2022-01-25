Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.03

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1720357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 246,036 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

