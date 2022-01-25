Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($10.73) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.66) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 773.50 ($10.44).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 666.20 ($8.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 658.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 658.28. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -14.53.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($27,303.02).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

