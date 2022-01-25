Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $213.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

NYSE PXD traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $201.56. 9,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $222.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

