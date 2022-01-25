Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE ARES opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.