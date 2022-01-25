Piper Sandler Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $300.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $271.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.73 and a 200-day moving average of $342.88. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,671,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2,641.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.