Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,653,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

