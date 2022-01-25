Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at BTIG Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Playtika stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,174. Playtika has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,008.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $390,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

