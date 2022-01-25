PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PLDT by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.