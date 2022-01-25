Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,307. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

