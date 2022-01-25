PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 442.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 308,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 407,601 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $446.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

