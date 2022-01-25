PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

