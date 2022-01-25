PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 90.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Stoneridge by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 253,236 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 168,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $524.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

