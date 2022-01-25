PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 67.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 145,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after purchasing an additional 102,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 804,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $710.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.57.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.