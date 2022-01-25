PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.