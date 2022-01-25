PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 49,971 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 95.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

