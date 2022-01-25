Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Powell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Powell Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWL opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

