Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $218,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.08.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.