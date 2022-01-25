PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $175.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

