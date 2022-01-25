Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

NYSE PRI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 188,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

