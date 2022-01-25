Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 18.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

