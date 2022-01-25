Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Kennametal by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 135,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kennametal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

