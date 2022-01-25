Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 43.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

